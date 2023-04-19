How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Milwaukee is 47-8 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have performed better in home games this year, putting up 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game in road games.
- Milwaukee is ceding 112.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (114.1).
- The Bucks are draining 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Back
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
