You can see player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 11.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-128)

The 28.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 2.6 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has knocked down 0.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-105) 5.5 (-120) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105)

Wednesday's points prop for Jrue Holiday is 20.5. That is 1.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Holiday has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-118) 6.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+135)

Brook Lopez is averaging 15.9 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Lopez has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Lopez averages 1.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Lopez's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-128)

Wednesday's prop bet for Adebayo is 20.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler's per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Butler has hit 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

