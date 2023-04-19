The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) have two players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Heat defeated the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 35 points led the Heat to the win. Khris Middleton had 33 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks put up 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been scoring 117.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee connects on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1).

The Bucks record 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

