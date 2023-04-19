Wednesday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Bucks' Last Game

The Heat beat the Bucks, 130-117, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 35 points for the Heat, and chipped in five rebounds and 11 assists. Khris Middleton had 33 points, plus nine rebounds and four assists, for the Bucks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khris Middleton 33 9 4 0 0 2 Bobby Portis 21 8 0 0 0 0 Jrue Holiday 16 7 16 1 0 2

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads his squad in both points (31.1) and rebounds (11.8) per game, and also posts 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is tops on his squad in assists per contest (7.4), and also posts 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is putting up 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis averages 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen posts 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 14.6 4.3 6.3 0.9 0.1 1.6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 16 6.1 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 Bobby Portis 15.7 8.8 0.7 0.3 0.2 2.2 Brook Lopez 14.3 4.6 0.7 0.3 1.5 0.6 Khris Middleton 11.2 3.4 2.7 0.2 0 0.8

