Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 53 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 20 of its 31 games, or 64.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 47 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won three of its 19 games, or 15.8%, when it is the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|47
|57.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113.0
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over nine times.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Lakers score only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113.0).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 113.0 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .366 (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-16
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|6-13
|37-45
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113.0
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.