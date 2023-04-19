Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Victor Caratini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .350 with three walks.
- In four of six games this season, Caratini has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Caratini has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gonzales (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
