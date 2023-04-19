The Milwaukee Brewers and Victor Caratini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .350 with three walks.
  • In four of six games this season, Caratini has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Caratini has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gonzales (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
