Brewers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) going head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at 8:10 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Milwaukee Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (2-1, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50 ERA).
Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -160.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 95 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|W 5-3
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 25
|Tigers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
