How to Watch the Brewers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are eighth-best in MLB play with 23 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .404 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Brewers rank eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (95 total).
- The Brewers' .336 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 2.96 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.159).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Peralta will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Seth Lugo
|4/16/2023
|Padres
|W 1-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Yu Darvish
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-5
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Logan Gilbert
|4/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Marco Gonzales
|4/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Nick Pivetta
|4/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Brayan Bello
|4/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.