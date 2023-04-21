Willy Adames' Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) and Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (10-10) will clash in the series opener on Friday, April 21 at American Family Field. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Red Sox have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

