Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Brian Anderson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this year (36.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (52.6%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .204 batting average against him.
