On Friday, Brian Anderson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this year (36.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (52.6%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings