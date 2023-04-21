On Friday, Brian Anderson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this year (36.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (52.6%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .204 batting average against him.
