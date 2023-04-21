Christian Yelich -- hitting .214 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (26.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 19 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings