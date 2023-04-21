The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
  • The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.
  • Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.
  • The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
  • When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Timberwolves have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
  • Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

