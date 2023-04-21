After going 1-for-1 with two RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (14) this season while batting .237 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 118th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 13 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

