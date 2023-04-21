After going 1-for-1 with two RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (14) this season while batting .237 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 118th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).
  • He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 13
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
