Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Wade Miley, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 24 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 14th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Brewers are eighth in MLB with a .256 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (98 total runs).

The Brewers are eighth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.07 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.162).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miley (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Miley will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Padres W 1-0 Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Eduardo Rodríguez 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson

