Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .261.
- In 60.0% of his 20 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (seven of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (1-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
