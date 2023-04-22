The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)

Heat (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 23-17-2 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 5-point favorite.

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.

The Bucks sport a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 14.8 threes per contest (fourth-best).

Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.

