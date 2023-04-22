The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) will be monitoring two players on the injury report heading into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Bucks took down the Heat 138-122 Wednesday. In the Bucks' victory, Brook Lopez scored 25 points (and added four rebounds and two assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 25 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been racking up 121 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee hits 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1.

The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

