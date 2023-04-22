Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .370, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (30.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), he has scored, and in six of those games (30.0%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
