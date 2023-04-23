Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-11) facing off at American Family Field (on April 23) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (0-1).

Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -185.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Milwaukee has scored 103 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule