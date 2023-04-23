The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field at American Family Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Red Sox are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-185). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won eight of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

Milwaukee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-11-0).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-2 9-4 7-3 8-3 12-5 3-1

