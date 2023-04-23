Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the final of a three-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 25 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .407 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers' .257 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Milwaukee ranks 12th in runs scored with 103 (4.9 per game).

The Brewers rank ninth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.11).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.154).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Burnes will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers

