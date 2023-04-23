Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.

Yelich has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), he has scored, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings