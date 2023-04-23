After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has two doubles and a walk while batting .286.

Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings