Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 16 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .242 with eight extra-base hits.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 31.6% of his games this season, and 9% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this year (47.4%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (26.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

