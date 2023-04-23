The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 21 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (42.9%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings