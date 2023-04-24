Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Brewers to take home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).

Brewers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Tigers 2.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Milwaukee has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 108.
  • The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 18 @ Mariners W 6-5 Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
April 19 @ Mariners W 5-3 Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
April 21 Red Sox L 5-3 Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
April 22 Red Sox W 5-4 Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
April 23 Red Sox L 12-5 Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
April 24 Tigers - Colin Rea vs Matthew Boyd
April 25 Tigers - Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
April 26 Tigers - Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
April 28 Angels - Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
April 29 Angels - Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
April 30 Angels - Colin Rea vs José Suarez

