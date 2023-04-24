Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+135). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled an 8-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 9-4 7-4 8-3 12-6 3-1

