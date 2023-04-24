Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 27 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .408 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Brewers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Milwaukee is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (108 total).

The Brewers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.203).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox L 12-5 Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez

