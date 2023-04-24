The Miami Heat are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 113 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 7)

Heat (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it more often (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).

So far this year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 25.8 per game.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 three-pointers per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).

