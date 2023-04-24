The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 217.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.

In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39 Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

