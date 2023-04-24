Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 22, Middleton produced 23 points, six assists and two steals in a 121-99 loss versus the Heat.

Below, we break down Middleton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.1 19.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.6 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.5 PRA 30.5 24.2 30.1 PR -- 19.3 24.6 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.9



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat

Middleton has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 5.5% and 5.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 4.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Middleton's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 34 23 5 6 3 0 2 4/19/2023 28 16 6 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 33 33 9 4 2 0 0 2/24/2023 17 12 4 5 2 0 1 2/4/2023 20 24 7 4 1 0 1

