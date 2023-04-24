Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.
  • Voit will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.87 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 4.50 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.