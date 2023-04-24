On Monday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.

Brosseau has picked up a hit in six games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

