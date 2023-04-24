Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
- Miller enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308.
- Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
