William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
