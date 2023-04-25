The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and four walks while hitting .229.

In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Winker has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

