The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .290 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 13 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Turnbull (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
