The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 16 hits, batting .229 this season with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 128th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Tellez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his chances at the plate.

Tellez has an RBI in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings