The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

