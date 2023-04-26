The Milwaukee Bucks are 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 50 of 82 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its contests this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.