The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are set to square off on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Heat defeated the Bucks, 119-114, on Monday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 56 points for the Heat, and chipped in nine rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez had 36 points, plus 11 rebounds and zero assists, for the Bucks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 36 11 0 2 3 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 10 13 1 2 0 Jrue Holiday 14 7 4 2 1 2

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo paces his team in both points (31.1) and rebounds (11.8) per contest, and also puts up 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is tops on his team in assists per game (7.4), and also puts up 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lopez is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 14.3 5 6.6 1 0.2 2 Bobby Portis 14 8.9 1.1 0.6 0.3 2.2 Brook Lopez 15.2 4 0.7 0.7 1.4 0.9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 11.7 4.5 3.1 0.5 0.7 0 Khris Middleton 11.8 3.5 3.8 0.3 0 1.3

