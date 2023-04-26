Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Wednesday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara squaring off against the Braves' Bryce Elder.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the calendar for April 26.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

TEX: Gray CIN: Ashcraft 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (24 IP) 3.72 ERA 1.87 7.0 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-0) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (0-1) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

BOS: Houck BAL: Wells 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.1 IP) 4.29 ERA 2.70 9.4 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.

CHW: Kopech TOR: Kikuchi 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.1 IP) 6.97 ERA 3.80 10.0 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHW Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (1-2) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will counter with Kenta Maeda (0-3) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

NYY: Germán MIN: Maeda 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 3 (13 IP) 4.50 ERA 4.15 11.3 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send German Marquez (2-1) to the bump as they face the Guardians Wednesday.

COL: Marquez CLE: TBD 3 (16.1 IP) Games/IP - 4.41 ERA - 7.2 K/9 -

Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (2-2) when the clubs play Wednesday.

DET: Lorenzen MIL: Peralta 2 (9 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.2 IP) 6.00 ERA 3.97 10.0 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zac Gallen (3-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

KC: Yarbrough ARI: Gallen 7 (13 IP) Games/IP 5 (31.1 IP) 7.62 ERA 2.59 3.5 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -275

-275 KC Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (2-1) when the teams play Wednesday.

LAD: Gonsolin PIT: Contreras 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) - ERA 4.57 - K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

SEA: Gilbert PHI: Walker 4 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 3.80 11.1 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 PHI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (2-0) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Calvin Faucher (0-0) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

HOU: Brown TB: Faucher 4 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (10.2 IP) 3.09 ERA 5.91 9.3 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 HOU Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (2-1) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (3-0) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

WSH: Gore NYM: Senga 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 3.43 ERA 4.29 10.7 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Elder (2-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

MIA: Alcantara ATL: Elder 4 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.2 IP) 5.84 ERA 1.14 7.3 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (2-1) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (2-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.

SD: Wacha CHC: Smyly 4 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 7.08 ERA 3.13 8.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Patrick Sandoval (1-1) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

OAK: Medina LAA: Sandoval 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 4 (18.2 IP) - ERA 3.37 - K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

STL: Matz SF: DeSclafani 4 (22 IP) Games/IP 4 (24 IP) 6.55 ERA 2.63 9.8 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -110

-110 STL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

