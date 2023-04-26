Owen Miller -- hitting .296 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.

Miller will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last outings.

Miller has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Miller has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings