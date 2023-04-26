Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 17 hits, batting .230 this season with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- He has gone deep in 31.8% of his games this year, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lorenzen (0-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
