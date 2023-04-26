The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • He ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 84.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Lorenzen (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.