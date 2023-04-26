Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (eight of 24), with two or more RBI three times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Tigers will look to Lorenzen (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
