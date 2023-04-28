The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels will send Wade Miley and Tyler Anderson, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won nine of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).

Milwaukee has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 58.3% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-1).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-5 9-4 8-4 8-5 13-7 3-2

