Louis Linwood Voit III -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .268 with two doubles and a walk.

In 58.3% of his 12 games this season, Voit has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

Voit has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 12 games so far this season.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

