Michael Brosseau -- hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Brosseau has picked up a hit in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

