Michael Brosseau -- hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Brosseau has picked up a hit in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, one per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
