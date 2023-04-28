Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Michael Brosseau -- hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Brosseau has picked up a hit in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, one per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
