The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .309 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 84.2% of his games this year (16 of 19), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
